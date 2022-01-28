10 People Hurt In Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

Watch VideoA two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue occupants of a dangling bus.
The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes...
