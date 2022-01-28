Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden’s visit to discuss infrastructure
Local officials say sudden failure of 50-year-old bridge underscores ‘critical’ need to fund improvementsFull Article
Watch VideoA two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed..
President Joe Biden is due in the area later on Friday to talk about his infrastructure legislation.