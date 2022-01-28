'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Resentenced To 21 Years In Prison

Watch VideoA federal judge resentenced “Tiger King” Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison on Friday, reducing his punishment by just a year despite pleas from the former zookeeper for leniency as he begins treatment for cancer.

“Please don’t make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free,” he told a federal judge...

