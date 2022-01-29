Don't look up': Why Ukraine is playing down Russia threat as U.S. sounds the alarm
Published
“There is a feeling abroad that there is war here. That’s not the case,” Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
#volodymyrzelenskyy #whyukraine
Published
“There is a feeling abroad that there is war here. That’s not the case,” Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
#volodymyrzelenskyy #whyukraine
While the U.S. sounds the alarm about the threat to Ukraine posed by tens of thousands of Russian troops on the border, Russia says..