Now Joni Mitchell Wants Her Music Off Spotify Because Of Joe Rogan’s COVID-19 Misinformation
"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.”
#joerogan #jonimitchell
Singer Joni Mitchell has joined Neil Young in asking for her music to be removed from Spotify over Covid misinformation concerns.
The singer-songwriter is the first high-profile musician to join Young's protest against the streaming service over its hosting of..