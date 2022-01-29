Russia moves naval exercise that rattled NATO member Ireland
Published
Russia says it will relocate naval exercises off the coast of Ireland after Dublin raised concerns about them amid a tense dispute with the West over expansion of…Full Article
Published
Russia says it will relocate naval exercises off the coast of Ireland after Dublin raised concerns about them amid a tense dispute with the West over expansion of…Full Article
Watch VideoAt President Joe Biden's direction, the Pentagon is putting about 8,500 U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for..