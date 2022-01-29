Top Canadian defence officials condemn protesters dancing on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Published
One video on Twitter showed an individual jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial, yelling, "Freedom."Full Article
Published
One video on Twitter showed an individual jumping on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial, yelling, "Freedom."Full Article
Watch VideoThousands of protesters gathered in Canada's capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and..