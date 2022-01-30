A remembrance walk for those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday is taking place - one of a series of events taking place over the weekend in Londonderry to mark the 50th anniversary of the atrocity.Full Article
Remembrance walk for those killed and injured on 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday
A remembrance walk and wreath-laying for those killed and injured on Bloody Sunday is taking place as part of a series of events..