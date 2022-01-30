Manchester Utd's Mason Greenwood accused of assaulting woman
Mason Greenwood will not train or play until further notice, after the accusations on social media.
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a man has been arrested following the allegations that Manchester United footballer Mason..
Manchester United has said it "does not condone violence of any kind" after its player, Mason Greenwood, was accused of assaulting..