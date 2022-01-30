9 Dead After Chaotic Car Crash In Las Vegas

Watch VideoNine people are dead after what officials described as a chaotic traffic collision in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon. Officials said the driver of a Dodge Charger was speeding, ran a red light and plowed into several cars.
At least six vehicles and a total of 15 people were involved. One person remains hospitalized...
