Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mythical Mystery Solution Found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Published
The solution to one of Pokemon Legends: Arceus's biggest mysteries can be found hidden away in
#arceus #pokemonbrilliantdiamond
Published
The solution to one of Pokemon Legends: Arceus's biggest mysteries can be found hidden away in
#arceus #pokemonbrilliantdiamond
One Pokemon Legends: Arceus legendary Pokemon encounter is a puzzle solvable only if you know about an easter egg in Brilliant..
*PREORDER:* The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus comes out this Friday, Jan. 28. Reserve a copy..