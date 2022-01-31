Spotify Says It Will Add Advisories To Podcasts Discussing COVID-19

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoFollowing protests of Spotify kicked off by Neil Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, the music streaming service said that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the virus.

In a post Sunday, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek laid out more transparent platform rules given the...

