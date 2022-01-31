Freedom Convoy: Trudeau calls trucker protest an 'insult to truth'
Published
Police warned of "traffic, noise and safety issues" in Ottawa as a vaccine mandate protest continues.
#vaccinemandateprotest #trucker #freedomconvoytrudeau
Published
Police warned of "traffic, noise and safety issues" in Ottawa as a vaccine mandate protest continues.
#vaccinemandateprotest #trucker #freedomconvoytrudeau
One of the best videos showing the blatant hypocrisy of the Canadian government and PM Justin Trudeau. An overlay of the reality at..
The Freedom Convoy continues to ride as Trudeau continues to hide. Owen Shroyer provides ongoing updates on the efforts of the..