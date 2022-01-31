BTS’ Jimin Has Surgery For Appendicitis, Tests Positive For COVID in Hospital
Published
The singer, whose full name is Park Ji-min, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after complaining of abdominal pain.
#parkjimin #bts
Published
The singer, whose full name is Park Ji-min, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after complaining of abdominal pain.
#parkjimin #bts
BTS member Jimin is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery for appendicitis, and was also found to have contracted..
BTS bandmember Jimin has undergone surgery for “acute appendicitis” and also tested positive for coronavirus, his label has..