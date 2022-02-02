Eruption-hit Tonga enters lockdown as COVID detected
Tonga will go into COVID-19 lockdown Wednesday after the virus was detected in a fresh blow to the Pacific kingdom as it struggles to recover from last month's…Full Article
By Finau Fonua and Lydia Lewis of RNZ Three new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Tonga, bringing the total number to five.In a..
