ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg Over Holocaust Race Remarks

Watch VideoWhoopi Goldberg was suspended for two weeks Tuesday as co-host of "The View" because of what the head of ABC News called her "wrong and hurtful comments" about Jews and the Holocaust.
"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News...
Watch VideoWhoopi Goldberg was suspended for two weeks Tuesday as co-host of "The View" because of what the head of ABC News called her "wrong and hurtful comments" about Jews and the Holocaust.