Missing Houston man's body found in his car trunk in Dallas
Authorities say the remains of a 25-year-old man reported missing in Houston in December were found in the trunk of his car at an impound lot in Dallas
Taylour Young had been missing since Dec. 9. His body was discovered in "an advanced state of decomposition" at an impound lot in..