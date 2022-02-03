The Masked Singer' judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly walk offstage following Rudy Giuliani reveal

The Masked Singer' judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly walk offstage following Rudy Giuliani reveal

Upworthy

Published

Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong allegedly left the stage following Rudy Giuliani's reveal

#rudygiuliani #kenjeong #robinthicke

Full Article