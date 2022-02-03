U.S. Forces Launch Raid In Syria; Civilians Also Reported Dead

Watch VideoU.S. special forces carried out what the Pentagon said was a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria early Thursday. First responders at the scene reported 13 people had been killed, including six children and four women.
The operation, which residents say lasted over two hours, jolted the sleepy...
