Boris Johnson's policy chief Munira Mirza resigns over PM's Savile remarks
Published
Munira Mirza says the PM was wrong to accuse Sir Keir Starmer of failure to prosecute sex offender.
#sexoffender #muniramirza #savile #keirstarmer #borisjohnson
Published
Munira Mirza says the PM was wrong to accuse Sir Keir Starmer of failure to prosecute sex offender.
#sexoffender #muniramirza #savile #keirstarmer #borisjohnson
In an exclusive interview, Boris Johnson tells Channel 5 he is "sorry to lose" policy chief Munira Mirza who has quit over comments..