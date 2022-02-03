Lay’s Super Bowl Commercial Reunites Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen for Epic Bromance

Lay’s Super Bowl Commercial Reunites Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen for Epic Bromance

eBaums World

Published

Wholesome and weird. Just like we like it. Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen join forces once again in a commercial for Lay's which will air during this year's Super Bowl.

Full Article