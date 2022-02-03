Senators close in on 'mother of all sanctions' bill against Russia
Published
A bipartisan group of senators is within striking distance of a deal that would impose crippling sanctions on Russia.Full Article
Published
A bipartisan group of senators is within striking distance of a deal that would impose crippling sanctions on Russia.Full Article
Watch VideoIt's been four days since the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob Menendez, said a bipartisan..
US Senators are convening in Washington DC on Thursday, January 13, to consider and vote on Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s bill to..