Russia and China have put on a united front as the country's leaders met in Beijing ahead of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, with the two looking to present themselves as a counterweight to the US and its allies.Full Article
Putin and Xi in show of solidarity amid rising tensions with West
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
U.S. Says New Intel Shows Russia Plotting False Flag Attack
Newsy
Watch VideoThe U.S. accused the Kremlin on Thursday of an elaborate plot to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces that Russia..