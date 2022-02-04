Ukrainian athletes decide to speak Russian at Beijing Olympics

Ukrainian figure skaters Artem Darensky and Sofia Golichenko, who perform in pair skating, chose to speak Russian at the Beijing Olympics, despite the ban from Ukraine's Ministry of Sports, RIA Novosti reports. The athletes stated that it was up to them to decide in which language to communicate at the Olympics. "We can speak Ukrainian, Russian and English. It's just that it's really hard for us to speak Ukrainian, and in order for people to understand us more, we speak Russian,” said Darensky.