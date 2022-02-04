Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from Covid-19 hit 900,000 on Friday, less than two months after eclipsing 800,000.The two-year total, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...Full Article
Covid-19 coronavirus: US death toll hits 900,000, sped by omicron
In December, the Omicron variant became the dominant variant in the country, causing a spike in infections and hospitalizations.