2022 NBA trade deadline: Sixers, Nets plan to discuss a Ben Simmons for James Harden deal, per report

2022 NBA trade deadline: Sixers, Nets plan to discuss a Ben Simmons for James Harden deal, per report

Upworthy

Published

The Sixers previously planned to wait until the offseason to trade Simmons

#bensimmons #nets #simmonsthesixers #sixers #jamesharden

Full Article