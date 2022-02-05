Olympic Teams Raise Concerns Over Quarantine Hotels

Watch VideoNot enough food. Inedible meals. No training equipment. Some Olympic athletes unlucky enough to test positive for the coronavirus at the Beijing Olympics feel their quarantine conditions are making a bad situation much worse.
"My stomach hurts, I'm very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all...
Watch VideoNot enough food. Inedible meals. No training equipment. Some Olympic athletes unlucky enough to test positive for the coronavirus at the Beijing Olympics feel their quarantine conditions are making a bad situation much worse.