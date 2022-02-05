China Wins 1st Gold Medal Of Beijing Olympics In Short Track Relay

Watch VideoDarting through traffic, zipping around tight turns, avoiding potential disaster with every relay exchange. China eked out its first gold medal of the Beijing Games, winning the Olympic debut of mixed team relay in short track speedskating.
Asia is a hotbed of the sport known as roller derby on ice, although the...
