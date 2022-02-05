Queen's dog steals the show at Platinum Jubilee event
Published
As Queen Elizabeth II is set to mark her Platinum Jubilee, one of her dogs upstaged the monarch at an event on Friday.Full Article
Published
As Queen Elizabeth II is set to mark her Platinum Jubilee, one of her dogs upstaged the monarch at an event on Friday.Full Article
During her Platinum Jubilee event, Queen Elizabeth was joined by a furry surprise - her dog Candy - while reviewing the jubilee..
To mark her Platinum jubilee, the Queen was filmed looking at gifts from loyal subjects over the decades, but Candy the dorgi..