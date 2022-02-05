Morocco's King Says Boy, 5, Trapped In Deep Well Has Died
Published
Moroccan rescuers have pulled a 5-year-old boy out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days but the country's king says the boy has died.Full Article
Published
Moroccan rescuers have pulled a 5-year-old boy out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days but the country's king says the boy has died.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Moroccan royal palace said Saturday that a 5-year-old boy who was trapped in a deep well for four days has..
A five-year-old boy who was trapped in a deep well for four days has died, the Moroccan royal palace has said.