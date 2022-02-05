Trump responds to Pence criticism
Published
Former President Trump responded to former Vice President Mike Pence’s remarks that he did not have the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
#pence #trump
Published
Former President Trump responded to former Vice President Mike Pence’s remarks that he did not have the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
#pence #trump
‘A great opportunity lost, but not forever, in the meantime our country is going to hell!’
#trump #mikepence