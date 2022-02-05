Protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions held rallies in cities across Canada on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) in a show of solidarity with a week-long demonstration in the national capital.Officials in Ottawa...Full Article
Covid 19 Canada: Anti-vaccine mandate and restrictions protests grow
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
GoFundMe shuts down a campaign for the anti-vax Freedom Convoy in Canada
Mashable
Donation platform GoFundMe has seized all funds from a campaign supporting anti-vaccine mandate protesters that have been..
-
Ottawa, other cities act to rein in escalating protests against COVID-19 measures
CP24
-
Hundreds more trucks expected in Ottawa as 'freedom convoy' protests spread beyond capital
CTV News
-
Poll finds majority of Canadians want COVID restrictions scrapped following trucker protests
NaturalNews.com
-
‘Protesting To Mandate Freedom’: Truck Drivers Continue To Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
Daily Caller
Advertisement
More coverage
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and family shifted to secret location after Anti-Covid-19 protests
Oneindia
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family were shifted to a secret location after Anti-Covid-19 protests erupted in the national..