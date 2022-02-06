India mourns singer Lata Mangeshkar, dead at 92
Published
Lata Mangeshkar, the "nightingale of India" who gave her voice to Indian movies for more than 70 years, died Sunday in Mumbai, according to her doctor. She was 92.
#latamangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary Indian singer with a prolific, groundbreaking catalog and a voice recognized by a billion people in..