Magic of Lata Mangeshkar's voice will live forever: Pakistan

Eminent personalities from across all spheres of life in Pakistan on Sunday described Lata Mangeshkar as the "nightingale of the subcontinent" and the "queen of melody" as they paid tributes to the legendary singer, who, they said, was the most favourite artiste of Pakistani people and would rule their hearts forever. Mangeshkar, 92, died at 8.12 am on Sunday in Mumbai due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of Covid-19 diagnosis.