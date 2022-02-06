Lata Mangeshkar, legendary Indian singer, dies at 92
Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary Indian singer with a prolific, groundbreaking catalog and a voice recognized by a billion people in South Asia, has died. She was 92.Full Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Lata Mangeshkar's funeral at Mumbai's Shivaji Park and paid tributes to the singer. Today,..
Celebrities from Pakistan pay tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar after she passes away due to Covid-19 in Breach Candy..