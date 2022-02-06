Rayan: Morocco's agonising wait for news of five-year-old Rayan
The North African nation was united in hopes and prayers that five-year-old Rayan Oram would be saved.
Rayan fell into a 105ft well outside his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s mountainous northern Chefchaouen province on..
Efforts to save a boy in Morocco who fell into a water well near the city of Chefchaouen have continued overnight