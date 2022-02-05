As Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years as monarch, she looks to Camilla and the future
The monarch said she wants Camilla be known as "Queen Consort" if Charles, the Prince of Wales, succeeds her.Full Article
Prince Charles has sent a message to congratulate his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on celebrating 70 years on the throne and also took..
Queen Elizabeth II makes history today as Britain’s longest serving monarch