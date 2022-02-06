Queen Backs Plan To One Day Call Son's Wife 'Queen Camilla'

Queen Backs Plan To One Day Call Son's Wife 'Queen Camilla'

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoQueen Elizabeth II offered her support Saturday to have the Duchess of Cornwall become Queen Camilla — using a special Platinum Jubilee message to make a significant decision in shaping the future of the British monarchy.

In remarks delivered on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the...

Full Article