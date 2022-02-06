Cleo Smith's mum has given insight into what her daughter endured during the 18 days she was missing.In an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes, Cleo's mum, Ellie Smith, and stepfather, Jake Gliddon, have spoken out about the 4-year-old's...Full Article
'Locked in a room': Fresh Cleo Smith details as parents break silence
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
SXSW: ‘Apollo 10½,’ ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Headline 2022 Film Fest Lineup
The lineup for 2022’s South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival is here, and it’s headlined by world premieres of Richard..
The Wrap