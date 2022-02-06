Trump was advised by 'snake oil salesmen,' former Pence chief of staff says
“I think unfortunately the president had many bad advisers," Marc Short said.
Short told NBC's "Meet The Press" that advisors who were "basically snake-oil salesmen" gave Trump "random" ideas about the VP's..
Former Pence Chief of Staff torches Trump legal advisors for suggesting Pence had the authority to overturn the result.