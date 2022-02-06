Navy SEAL candidate dies and another hospitalized following 'Hell Week'
A Navy SEAL candidate died Friday and another was hospitalized in San Diego after completing a training phase known as "Hell Week."
Kyle Mullen of Manalapan, N.J., was one of two trainees who were hospitalized after completing several days of training outside San..
WASHINGTON (AP) — One Navy SEAL candidate died and a second was in the hospital after falling ill just hours after they..