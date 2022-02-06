Senegal vs. Egypt: 2022 AFCON final live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
Published
It's down to Senegal vs. Egypt for the AFCON final; who will take home the trophy?
#tvchannel #afcon
Published
It's down to Senegal vs. Egypt for the AFCON final; who will take home the trophy?
#tvchannel #afcon
Liverpool star Sadio Mane will be desperate to secure successive spots in the AFCON final when Senegal take on Burkina Faso this..
Mohamed Salah can help Egypt get within one game of a record ninth Africa Cup of Nations trophy when they face Cameroon this week...