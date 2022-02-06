Senegal vs. Egypt: 2022 AFCON final live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Senegal vs. Egypt: 2022 AFCON final live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Upworthy

Published

It's down to Senegal vs. Egypt for the AFCON final; who will take home the trophy?

#tvchannel #afcon

Full Article