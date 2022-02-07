Ottawa Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Due To Protest Against Vaccine Mandate
“We do not have sufficient resources to adequately and effectively address this situation,” the Ottawa police chief said Saturday.Full Article
"The situation at this point is completely out of control," the Ottawa mayor said, adding: "They have far more people than we have..
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters have paralysed downtown Ottawa for the past nine days, with some participants waving Confederate or..