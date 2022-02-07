18 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie
Eighteen people were rescued from Lake Erie on Sunday after they became stranded on an ice floe that broke away from land.
18 people rescued after drifting on ice on Lake Erie near Catawba Island, U.S. Coast Guard says
PORT CLINTON, Ohio - The US Coast Guard was called out near Port Clinton for a mass rescue on Lake Erie Sunday afternoon. 18 people..