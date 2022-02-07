U.S. Navy SEAL Candidate Dies After 'Hell Week'

Watch VideoA Navy SEAL candidate who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year.
Seaman Kyle Mullen died at a San Diego-area hospital Friday after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness,...
Watch VideoA Navy SEAL candidate who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year.