New Jersey's governor announced plans to lift the statewide mask requirement in schools a month from now because of the rapid easing of Covid 19's omicron surge, calling the move "a huge step back to normalcy for our kids."Individual...Full Article
Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Governor ending New Jersey's school mask mandate
New Jersey and Delaware To End School Mask Mandates
New Jersey and Delaware , To End School Mask Mandates.
CNN reports that both New Jersey
and Delaware have set timelines..
Governor ending New Jersey's school mask mandate
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's governor intends to lift the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools early next month in..