Watch VideoIn a flurry of diplomacy across two continents, President Joe Biden emerged from a meeting with Germany's new leader Monday vowing the crucial Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline would be blocked if Russia further invades Ukraine. Russia's Vladimir Putin said the U.S. and its allies were the only ones talking...Full Article
President Biden Vows No Nord Stream 2 If Russia Invades Ukraine
Nord Stream 2 is a crucial gas pipeline that stretches about 750 miles from Russia to Germany.
