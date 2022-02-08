Top White House scientist resigns, admits he 'caused hurt'
A news report on Monday alleged that Eric Lander bullied and demeaned his staff , behavior President Biden had said would result in firing.
#ericlander #firing #newsreport
Eric Lander was found to have fostered a toxic work environment after White House review. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
