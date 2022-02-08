Olympic Organizers: 32 Athletes In Isolation For COVID

Watch VideoMore than 30 athletes at the Beijing Olympics are in isolation facilities after testing positive for the coronavirus, organizers said Tuesday. The average stay in isolation is seven days.
"We will allow as many people out of isolation as we can, but only as many as we can do safely," said Brian McCloskey, chairman...
Watch VideoMore than 30 athletes at the Beijing Olympics are in isolation facilities after testing positive for the coronavirus, organizers said Tuesday. The average stay in isolation is seven days.