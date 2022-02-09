Doug Emhoff Whisked From Black History Event After Bomb Threat

Doug Emhoff Whisked From Black History Event After Bomb Threat

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoDoug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following a bomb threat.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School to help commemorate Black History Month and was in the school's museum for a few minutes when a member of his...

Full Article